PM Barzani, US Congressman discuss Erbil-Washington ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed strengthening Kurdistan-US ties with Congressman Abe Hamadeh in Washington.

The meeting followed the signing of two energy agreements during Barzani’s visit, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and attracting foreign capital to the Kurdistan Region.

Energy remains a strategic sector for the Region, which continues to pursue independent development amid ongoing disputes with Baghdad over oil revenues and export authority.

Hamadeh, a US lawmaker of Kurdish descent, called the agreements a “positive development” for Iraq’s economy and stressed the importance of sustained engagement between Washington and Erbil.

Barzani then congratulated Hamadeh on his election to Congress, highlighting his support for Kurdish interests in US policymaking.

The Kurdistan Region has previously partnered with the United States in counterterrorism and regional stability initiatives.