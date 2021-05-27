Report

US show willingness to implement power projects in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-27T20:14:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Minister of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region, Kamal Mohammad, met today, Thursday, with the head of the economic affairs section in the US Consulate General in Erbil, Lisa Podolny.

In a readout issued by the Ministry of Electricity, the US diplomat reiterated her country's support to the government and people of Kurdistan, highlighting its willingness to provide loans to implement electric power projects in the Region.

For his part, Minister Mohammad pledged to offer all feasible facilities and cooperate with US companies to implement a group of strategic projects, including 400kv power plants, a gas power plant that utilizes flared gas, and a gas pipeline that extends to the 1000 Megawatts power plant in Duhok, among other projects.

