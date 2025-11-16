US, Iraq review post-election agenda

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the country’s post-election period with chargé d’affaires Joshua Harris during a meeting in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the talks also covered bilateral relations, regional developments, and several shared files.

The meeting came as Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission completed ballot counting ahead of Monday’s release of the final results. Preliminary data placed turnout at 56.11%, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Alliance receiving 1,317,346 votes, followed by former Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum and Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law coalition.

