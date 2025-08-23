US delegation to visit Iraq as troop withdrawal advances

2025-08-23T18:54:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A senior US delegation is due in Baghdad in the coming days for talks on the withdrawal of American forces as well as economic and energy issues, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The group is also scheduled to travel to the Kurdistan Region to address several files, including the recent unrest in al-Sulaymaniyah, the source added.

The visit coincides with the start of the Global Coalition’s drawdown. Earlier this week, a US convoy left Ain al-Asad base for Syria, with full withdrawals from Ain al-Asad and Baghdad planned by the end of September 2025. The American troop presence will then shrink from around 2,000 to fewer than 500, concentrated mostly in Erbil.

