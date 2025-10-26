Leader Barzani: Iraq's upcoming vote must be inclusive

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev discussed Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the resumption of Kurdish oil exports.

During their meeting in Erbil, Barzani emphasized that the November 11 elections must be free, inclusive, and produce “a strong federal government representing all political forces.”

The vote will be held under a proportional representation system to elect 329 members of Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The two sides also reviewed the recent Baghdad–Erbil agreement that reopened the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline after more than two years, describing it as vital for Iraq’s economy and stability.

Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region resumed in September, with Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) managing shipments estimated at 190,000 barrels per day.