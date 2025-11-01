Leader Barzani: KDP seeks rights defense, not government seats

Shafaq News – Duhok

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) views the Iraqi elections not as a pursuit of government positions but as an opportunity to defend the rights of the Iraqi people, the party's leader, Masoud Barzani, said on Saturday.

During a meeting with several religious figures in Duhok province, Barzani described the upcoming November 11 parliamentary elections as a pivotal moment, stressing the need to ensure that voters can fully exercise their democratic rights.

“We hope the vote will help rescue Iraq from its crises,” he added.

With more than 21.4 million Iraqis eligible to vote, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, voters will elect 329 lawmakers to the Council of Representatives, 46 of whom are allocated to the Kurdistan Region.

