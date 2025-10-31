Leader Barzani: Iraqi people must control their future

Shafaq News – Zakho

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Friday said that the people of Iraq must have the power to shape their own future as the country prepares for the November 11 parliamentary elections.

During a visit to the Badinan region in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, Barzani described the elections as a defining moment for the KDP to demonstrate its reach and leadership across Iraq’s political landscape.

The KDP remains one of the most dominant Kurdish political forces—anchored in Erbil and Duhok—with influence extending into disputed territories such as Kirkuk. The party increased its share of parliamentary seats from 25 in 2018 to 31 in 2021.

Turning to Iraq’s political and administrative system, Barzani observed that although Iraq’s constitution was approved by the public, its principles remain largely disregarded.

“That is why Iraq continues to face crises. Unless the Iraqi state adheres to these three principles, the country’s problems will persist,” he noted.

Barzani concluded that the KDP’s mission extends beyond politics and security, pledging continued commitment to the Kurdish people and honoring the sacrifices of martyrs and Peshmerga forces.

