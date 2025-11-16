President Barzani examines Iraqi elections with UK, Korean Envoys

Shafaq News - Erbil

The recently held Iraqi parliamentary elections and their results featured prominently on Sunday in President Nechirvan Barzani’s discussions with the British and South Korean ambassadors to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani — who also serves as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) deputy leader — met with Irfan Siddiq, the British ambassador to Iraq, with both figures viewing the 2025 parliamentary elections as an important step for strengthening Iraq’s democracy and moving the political process forward.

Their talks also covered expectations for forming the next government in Baghdad, along with current developments inside the Kurdistan Region.

In a separate meeting, Barzani received Lee Jong-il, the newly appointed South Korean ambassador to Iraq, with the election outcome also a central point of discussion.

The two reviewed relations between South Korea and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring the role of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in supporting various sectors across the Region.

Last week, Iraq completed its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with turnout surpassing 56 percent nationwide. Preliminary figures showed the KDP strengthening its position as one of Iraq’s leading Kurdish parties, securing roughly one million votes.

The detailed distribution of seats has yet to be finalized. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) indicated that official results may be released either later today or on Monday.

