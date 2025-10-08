President Barzani, former PM Al-Abadi explore Iraq elections landscape

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday discussed with former Iraqi Prime Minister and Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition leader Haider al-Abadi the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the two leaders exchanged views on Iraq’s political process, the forthcoming elections, and the participation of political forces and communities across the country.

They also emphasized the importance of maintaining security and political stability, stressing that differences between Erbil and Baghdad should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The Al-Nasr Coalition currently holds four seats in parliament, down from 19 in 2018. Ahead of the November 11, 2025 elections, the coalition announced it will not field its own candidates, citing concerns over electoral integrity, while pledging support for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s bid for a second term.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported a total electorate of 21,404,291, with the official campaign period running from October 8 until 24 hours before the start of special voting.

Read More: Concerns and boycott: Will the Iraqi November elections proceed on schedule?