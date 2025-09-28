President Barzani, Iraq's Al-Samarrai rally support for November elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday met with Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, to discuss Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region presidency, the two leaders underlined the importance of cooperation among all Iraqi communities to preserve stability and security, stressing the need to resolve outstanding issues, particularly those affecting ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

سەرۆك نێچیرڤان بارزانی لەگەڵ سەرۆكی هاوپەیمانیی عەزم كۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/w8Pr0eoS4l pic.twitter.com/TXJZBhbtBw — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 28, 2025

Both leaders also emphasized that the full participation of political forces and Iraqi communities in the upcoming elections is crucial for ensuring a smooth electoral process and strengthening Iraq’s political framework.

The Azm Alliance currently holds 14 seats in Iraq’s 329-member Council of Representatives and has formed a coalition with Osama al-Nujaifi’s Mutahidoon Party (United) ahead of the November 11, 2025, elections.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced a total electorate of 21,404,291, with the official campaign period running from October 8 until 24 hours before the start of special voting.

