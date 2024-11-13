President Barzani and French Ambassador stress shielding Iraq from regional turmoil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel underscored the importance of keeping Iraq insulated from regional conflicts and strengthening collaborative efforts to ensure stability.

Both sides agreed on coordinated efforts to prevent tensions and maintain stability in the Middle East.

A statement from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, confirmed that President Barzani received Ambassador Durel to discuss the current state of Franco-Iraqi relations, the ties between France and the Kurdistan Region, and the process of forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government.

Ambassador Durel congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the “success of its recent elections,” noting the high voter turnout as a testament to citizens' engagement with the future of the region. Both sides discussed the mechanisms for establishing the new government in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need for “a government that reflects the aspirations and development goals of its people.”

The French Ambassador reaffirmed France's “unwavering commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” while President Barzani expressed his “gratitude for France's continued assistance,” as per the statement.

During the meeting, they reviewed recent regional developments, stressing the importance of protecting Iraq from the effects of regional disputes and emphasizing the need for joint cooperation to uphold stability within Iraq. Both parties agreed on the need for collaborative efforts to prevent escalation and sustain peace across the Middle East.

Also in attendance was the French Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, as the discussion extended to cover Iraq and Kurdistan's political landscape, their relations with neighboring countries, the election of Iraq’s new parliamentary speaker, the US elections, and other matters of mutual concern.