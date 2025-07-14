France reaffirms support for Iraq’s stability and partnership

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Frensh ambassador to Iraq reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Baghdad, highlighting diplomacy, cultural exchange, and defense cooperation.

In a speech marking France’s National Day. Ambassador Patrick Durel praised Iraq’s recent political and security stability and the scope of French-Iraqi cooperation across sectors.

“France and Iraq share a strong conviction that diplomatic solutions are always preferable to the use of force to overcome crises,” Durel said, citing France’s support for the Baghdad Conference initiative backed by President Emmanuel Macron. The conference is intended to promote regional dialogue amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Durel noted notable achievements over the past year despite regional instability, pointing to increasing collaboration between French and Iraqi businesses. “We are working together to rebuild strong ties between the French and Iraqi private sector... for the sake of Iraq's economic diversification and sustainable development and at the benefit of the Iraqi people.”

The ambassador also highlighted cultural exchanges as a pillar of the bilateral relationship, with French archaeological teams resuming missions in Iraq and Iraqi filmmakers gaining international acclaim.

On defense cooperation, Durel underlined France’s active role in supporting Iraq’s security through its contributions to the International Coalition, NATO Mission in Iraq, and bilateral initiatives. “We pursue the training of the Desert Battalions,” he noted, adding that France remains ready to support Iraq’s military and equipment needs, including safeguarding its airspace.

Durel commended Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for maintaining Iraq’s neutrality amid regional conflicts, stating that the country is “experiencing a period of stability” due to government efforts to steer clear of foreign entanglements.

Describing Iraq’s population as its “real wealth,” the ambassador stressed the importance of unity and inclusion, referencing his visits to cities across the country, from Faw in the south to Zakho in the north.

He also voiced support for continued dialogue between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resolve internal disputes, saying France encourages both sides to overcome challenges through cooperation.

“Iraq can always count on France's commitment to remain firmly by your side.”