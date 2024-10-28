Kurdistan’s President, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening ties between Baghdad and Madrid

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Spain’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Alicia Rico Pérez del Pulgar, to explore avenues for expanding ties between Erbil, Baghdad, and Madrid.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency highlighted Barzani’s welcome to Ambassador del Pulgar as she began her new role, offering full support for the success of her mission. Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s “eagerness to deepen and diversify its relationship with Spain across multiple sectors.”

Ambassador del Pulgar conveyed her enthusiasm for her assignment, underscoring Spain's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. She noted, "Spain seeks to expand cooperation in various areas, especially those of shared interest.”

The meeting also addressed the recent Kurdistan parliamentary elections and their outcomes, the dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad, and recent developments in the Middle East, focusing on regional security and stability concerns.