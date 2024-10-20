President Nechirvan Barzani casts his vote in Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, accompanied by his son, Idris Barzani, cast his vote in the parliamentary elections of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, Barzani was among the first to vote as polling stations opened and the electoral process began, “The President cast his vote at a VIP polling station located inside the Rotana Hotel in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.”

The general voting process for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections began at 07:00 a.m. on Sunday, with 2,683,618 eligible voters participating in the elections.

The special voting process for military personnel concluded last Friday, October 18, with a participation rate of 97%, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission, which is overseeing the election process.