Diverse opinions among citizens ahead of Kurdistan's parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ As the general voting process for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region approaches, citizens' opinions on participation vary significantly.

Shafaq News Agency surveyed residents in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, revealing differing views regarding the option of boycotting the elections versus the necessity of participating to maintain the legitimacy of the Region's governance.

Haider, a market vendor, expressed his decision not to participate in the elections, stating, "I have lost hope for change. The problems and crises still persist despite several elections held in the past."

In contrast, Karim, a resident of Erbil, emphasized the importance of participating in the parliamentary elections to uphold the legitimacy of the Kurdistan Region and its government. He noted, "The elections have been delayed significantly, leading to political crises that have affected the Kurdish street."

Samman, another Erbil resident, shared his optimism about the current elections, stating, "This time, the elections will be more transparent and credible due to the oversight of the federal commission and international interest from numerous observers. This will enhance voter confidence for active participation."

Farooq, a local citizen, highlighted the achievements in the Kurdistan Region, saying, "The Region has witnessed numerous projects and development, along with an unparalleled level of security stability compared to many countries. To preserve these accomplishments, participation in this election is crucial for the citizens."

Conversely, Bakko, a resident from Al-Sulaymaniyah, indicated he would not participate in the upcoming elections, especially since he believes the political alternatives are inadequate. He doubted that any positive change would occur even if the governing system in the Kurdistan Region changed.

The special voting process for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region commenced on Friday, Oct. 18, with the commission reporting a participation rate of 97% across the Region.

A total of 1,091 candidates, representing both genders, are competing for 100 seats, five of which are reserved for minority quotas, reduced from eleven seats as per a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority.

According to election law, at least 30 seats are allocated for women.

The total number of voters in the Kurdistan Region is 2,899,578, with 215,960 eligible to vote in the special election. The remaining 2,683,618 voters will participate in the general election scheduled for this Sunday.