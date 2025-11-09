Kurdistan tops Iraq with 98% participation in special ballot

Shafaq News – Erbil

The special voting turnout in the Kurdistan Region reached 98%, an official announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, The Head of the Kurdistan Region Elections Office, Nebard Omar said the election “proceeded smoothly without any notable issues,” adding that “no complaints have been received so far.”

Earlier, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) noted that nationwide participation for the special vote reached 82.42% compared with 69% in 2021.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 poll: +21M voters, new law, fading monitors, and fierce bloc rivalries