Kurdistan, France vow cooperation for Iraq's political success

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq on Tuesday with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Dorrell.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides agreed on the importance of ensuring a successful political process, holding elections without disruption, maintaining security, and fostering cooperation among all Iraqi political forces and communities.

The discussion also emphasized strengthening France’s ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting areas of mutual cooperation.

Attended by France’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Yann Brim, the session further addressed the peace process in Turkiye, the Kurdish issue, the situation in Syria, and the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.