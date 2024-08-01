Leader Barzani, French Consul discuss key issues, strengthen ties

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met with the French Consul General in Erbil Yaan Braem to discuss several major topics.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on exchanging views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal Iraqi government, and the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The statement also highlighted the reaffirmation of the long-standing friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France, emphasizing the commitment to further develop these relations.