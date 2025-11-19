Leader Barzani, SDF Commander explore future of Syria and peace efforts

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani discussed the situation in Syria and prospects for resolving the Kurdish cause with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), during a meeting on Wednesday.

Barzani’s office said in a statement that the KDP leader stressed that the Kurdish issue must be addressed peacefully and democratically within the framework of a new Syria. He further noted that past mistakes should be corrected and not repeated, and the rights of the Kurdish people must not be violated.

Abdi praised the Kurdistan Region’s continued support in recent years, including hosting displaced people from Rojava (the Kurdish-majority region of northeastern Syria) and contributing to the fight against terrorism.

The meeting also addressed the risk of ISIS resurgence and support for the peaceful resolution process in Turkiye.

Earlier today, SDF Commander, where he addressed progress in talks with Damascusat the MEPS 2025 forum in Duhok, warned against regional interference.

Despite losing its territory, ISIS continues to operate through sleeper cells across Syria’s border regions, prompting analysts to warn that sustained international cooperation is needed to contain its ongoing threat.

Read more: ISIS resurgence alarms US Coalition Forces: new tactics and recruitment strategies revealed