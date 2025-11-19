SDF's Abdi at MEPS 2025: Kurdistan backs Damascus talks as Iran and Turkiye must stay out

Shafaq News – Duhok

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi on Wednesday urged Iran and Turkiye to stop interfering in Syria’s internal affairs as talks between the SDF and Damascus move forward.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Abdi explained that contacts with the Syrian government have been progressing at a slow but noticeable pace, with both sides working “within the Syrian map” to resolve longstanding disputes. This forward movement, he noted, has been possible through consistent support from partner states and actors.

Reflecting on the March 10 agreement with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa — an arrangement that seeks to integrate SDF-affiliated civil and military institutions into the Syrian state — Abdi described it as a decisive step that prevented attempts to ignite civil conflict and fragment the country. He recalled a climate marked by “hate speech and calls for revenge,” which he said was contained through the understandings reached at the time, adding that the agreement also brought constitutional recognition of the Kurdish question—an issue denied by successive governments for more than a century.

Despite these developments, Abdi acknowledged that the relationship with Damascus remains burdened by a “lack of trust,” as several commitments in the March accord — including the return of displaced residents from Afrin, a predominantly Kurdish region seized by Turkiye in 2018 — have yet to be implemented. He argued that moving forward requires a genuine willingness on the part of the Syrian government, noting that Kurdish areas already possess such a commitment.

“We are building the foundations of a new Syria,” he remarked, “and the international community is opening channels that give the country a real chance for progress and success.”

Abdi also addressed ongoing discussions with Damascus on broader political arrangements, including the future structure of the Syrian state, constitutional reform, and the need for “accurate” parliamentary representation for the country’s Kurdish population. After 15 years of conflict, he maintained that a return to centralized governance is no longer viable and that Syria must transition toward a decentralized political model capable of accommodating its diverse communities.

Turning to regional dynamics, he called on regional powers—“especially Iran and Turkiye”—to refrain from interfering in Syrian affairs and to contribute instead to a climate conducive to peace.

He also emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s sustained support for Syrian Kurds over the past 15 years and singled out Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani for providing “strong and tangible backing” during what he described as critical stages, including peace efforts in Turkiye, talks with Damascus, and attempts to unify Syrian Kurdish political groups.

“The Kurdish people can play a vital role in strengthening the economy and anchoring security and stability across the Middle East,” he concluded.

The MEPS 2025 forum, held from November 17–19 at the American University of Kurdistan, convened regional leaders, diplomats, and academics under the theme: “Managed Chaos – A New Middle East?” Now in its sixth edition, the forum is co-hosted with Cambridge University, the Atlantic Council, Carnegie’s Crisis Response Council, and the London School of Economics.