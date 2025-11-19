President Barzani, SDF Leader warn of ISIS threat in Syria

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday said that Kurdish unity in Syria is essential and must be preserved through dialogue and understanding.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani raised these points in a meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also covered ongoing contacts between the SDF and Damascus, the threat of terrorism, and the possibility of an ISIS resurgence.

ISIS remains active through dispersed sleeper cells in northern and eastern Syria despite its territorial defeat in 2019. In a September statement, the SDF said the group carried out more than 150 attacks in under a year.

Earlier today, Abdi emphasized Kurdistan’s sustained support for Syrian Kurds over the past 15 years and singled out the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Leader, Masoud Barzani, for providing “strong and tangible backing” during what he described as critical stages, including peace efforts in Turkiye, talks with Damascus, and attempts to unify Syrian Kurdish political groups.