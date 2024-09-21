Leader Masoud Barzani discusses regional politics with Russian Consul

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met with Russian Consul General in Erbil, Maksim Rubin, at his Saladin residence.

A statement from Barzani's office stated that “the meeting addressed political developments and recent events in the region. They also discussed the upcoming Kurdish elections scheduled for October, as well as the relations between Baghdad and Erbil. Special attention was given to the positive outcomes of Barzani’s recent visit to Baghdad.”

The statement further noted the historical ties and long-standing friendship between the Kurdish and Russian people, emphasizing key moments in their relations.

The Russian Consul General reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining and strengthening the “friendly relations between the two sides under all circumstances,” according to the statement.