Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-01T10:55:46+0000
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, stressed today the importance of coordination between the Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.

A KDP statement revealed today that the Kurdish leader received today a US delegation headed by the Senior military adviser and attaché at the US embassy in Baghdad, Keith Phillips.

The meeting discussed the war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria, coordination between the Iraqi and Peshmerga forces, and the ministry of Peshmerga's steps to achieve reform.

Earlier, a US delegation also headed by Phillips held talks with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, during a special visit to Erbil.

related

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Date: 2022-01-13 12:24:44
Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Date: 2021-07-03 10:02:21
Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets Bafel Talabani in Erbil 

Date: 2021-11-15 16:45:28
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets Bafel Talabani in Erbil 

Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 2800 food baskets to Erbil Sanitation workers

Date: 2021-04-25 09:27:49
Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 2800 food baskets to Erbil Sanitation workers

Turkish soldier killed in Erbil

Date: 2021-10-31 16:57:50
Turkish soldier killed in Erbil

Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Date: 2020-09-09 15:53:07
Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down