Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-23T15:41:57+0000
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The office of the President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, lamented footage of a torn Quran that emerged on social media. 

Barzani's office said in a press release today, Friday, "sacrilege is a dangerous non-tolerable issue. The parties responsible for this deed aim to tamper with social peace and ignite strife. They shall be punished." 

"What happened is beyond all boundaries and redlines," Barzani's office added, calling the authorities to keep tabs on this issue to hinder the recurrence of similar crimes.

Social media users shared footage of a torn Quran thrown near a mosque on street 100 in Erbil.

