Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-02T10:17:50+0000
Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani received, in Erbil, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani's office said that both sides discussed the political developments in Iraq, the constitutional Framework to form the new government, the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, coordination between the regional and federal governments, and the role of the United Nations in this regard.

related

Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Date: 2022-01-13 12:24:44
Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01 10:55:46
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Fire erupted in a secondhand clothes market in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-21 13:57:43
Fire erupted in a secondhand clothes market in Erbil

Fire broke out inside the Kurdistan Region Parliament

Date: 2021-12-01 12:26:52
Fire broke out inside the Kurdistan Region Parliament

Masoud Barzani: chauvinist ideology is still prevalent in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-16 09:06:53
Masoud Barzani: chauvinist ideology is still prevalent in Iraq

Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 2800 food baskets to Erbil Sanitation workers

Date: 2021-04-25 09:27:49
Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 2800 food baskets to Erbil Sanitation workers

Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person

Date: 2021-09-05 18:45:42
Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person