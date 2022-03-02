Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani received, in Erbil, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani's office said that both sides discussed the political developments in Iraq, the constitutional Framework to form the new government, the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, coordination between the regional and federal governments, and the role of the United Nations in this regard.