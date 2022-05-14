Report

The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-14T17:29:36+0000
The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, leader Masoud Barzani received at his residence in Erbil the Belgian ambassador to Iraq, Philip Vanden Bulcke.

Barzani's media office said that the two sides discussed the situation in Syria, the necessity of normalizing the situation in Sinjar, the return of the displaced, the political situation in Iraq, including the efforts to form the government.

The Ambassador praised Barzani's historical role in the struggle of the Kurdish people, expressing his gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government for its cooperation in various fields.

