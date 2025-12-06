First heritage hotel revitalizes war-torn old Mosul

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Mosul’s first heritage-style hotel opened in the Old City near the Al-Nuri Grand Mosque, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Mosul heritage activist Ayoub Thannon said the hotel marks an initial step toward a broader plan to turn Old Mosul into a cultural tourism destination centered on restoring its historic architectural identity.

He noted that the property is built around one of the city’s traditional houses and aims to offer visitors an immersive experience of Mosul’s old urban atmosphere, adding that the hotel includes ten rooms designed in a heritage style that reflects the city’s centuries-old architectural character.

Al-Nuri Grand Mosque is one of Iraq’s most significant historical landmarks. Built in the 12th century by Nour Al-Din Al-Zangi, it features the iconic leaning minaret al-Hadba, both of which were destroyed by ISIS in 2017 during the battle to retake Mosul. The UAE-funded, UNESCO-led reconstruction has become a central symbol of the city’s revival.