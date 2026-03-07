Iran’s assembly of experts to hold session to elect new supreme leader within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Assembly of Experts will hold a session within the next 24 hours to elect a new Supreme Leader, member of the body Ayatollah Mohammad Mozafari said on Saturday, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Mozafari, a member of the Assembly of Experts —the clerical body constitutionally responsible for appointing Iran’s Supreme Leader— said the meeting would be convened to begin the formal process of selecting a successor.

The announcement comes following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.