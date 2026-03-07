Drone intercepted over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone was intercepted near Erbil Airport, with no injuries or damage reported, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Kurdish authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The episode comes amid rising military tensions in the Kurdistan Region, where strategic sites —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— have repeatedly faced rocket and drone attacks amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Earlier today, Erbil’s Civil Defense Directorate reported that three drones crashed within the administrative boundaries of Choman district. No casualties or material damage were recorded.