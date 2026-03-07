Presidents Barzani, Erdogan seek diplomacy to halt regional escalation

2026-03-07T17:19:04+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from widening.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two leaders reviewed regional developments and the impact of the ongoing war during a phone call.

Both also noted that rising tensions threaten stability, urging the need for political solutions to prevent further escalation and protect local populations from the fallout of conflict.

Erdogan praised Barzani’s role in supporting peace efforts in Turkiye, recognizing that his initiatives contribute to building harmony and easing tensions between communities. Meanwhile, Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region will continue promoting calm, backing peaceful initiatives, and fostering dialogue to resolve disputes while safeguarding security and public interest.

