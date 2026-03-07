Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 22:28)

Several rockets targeted the US Embassy compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to preliminary investigation findings, the rockets were launched from the al-Qanat area in eastern Baghdad toward the diplomatic compound.

Air defenses inside the embassy were activated during the attack, with explosions heard in several parts of the capital.

Security forces have launched search operations to locate the launch site and pursue those responsible, the source said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.