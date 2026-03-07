US-Israeli jets bomb Tehran oil depot

Shafaq News- Tehran

US and Israeli warplanes struck an oil depot south of Tehran, Fars News reported on Saturday, escalating attacks on Iranian infrastructure deep inside the country.

The state-run outlet provided no immediate details on the scale of damage or potential casualties.

Following the strike, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired "Kheibar Shekan" missiles at oil refineries in Haifa. The IRGC also reported that drone units hit a US military headquarters in Al-Marsa, near the Warner Bros. company complex, while naval forces engaged the Shahbad command unit of the Fifth Fleet and US military support shelters at Salman Port in Bahrain.

Earlier today, the IRGC carried out the 25th and 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4, confirming that missiles struck designated targets. The strikes targeted sites in northern and southern Israeli territory and involved new-generation warheads, including the Emad and Qadr missile systems.

The IRGC also launched a “massive wave” of drone strikes against US military sites in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, including Al-Minhad Air Base in the UAE and the Al-Udairi camp area in Kuwait. Drones further struck radar systems at Sdot Micha, a “strategic” Israeli military facility.