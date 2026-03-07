Larijani: US attempted Kurdish insurgency to destabilize Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States reached out to Kurdish separatist groups in an effort to destabilize Iran, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, revealed on Saturday, noting that the attempt collapsed after Tehran warned the groups that any action against the country would be met with a decisive response.

In statements carried by the state‑run Fars News, Larijani accused American and Israeli efforts of trying to provoke unrest inside Iran by pushing people into the streets and by encouraging attacks on civilian sites, including schools and hospitals.

While acknowledging internal disagreements, Larijani maintained that Iranians coalesce when the country confronts external threats, adding that attempts to foment instability through the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials have failed pathetically.

He further criticized US President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting that Washington should play a role in selecting Iran’s next supreme leader, dismissing the remarks as “foolish” and arguing that Trump appears to believe he can replicate in Iran what he attempted in Venezuela.

Tensions escalated following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates..