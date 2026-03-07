New strike hits near Erbil Airport

Shafaq News- Erbil

A fresh strike targeted the vicinity of Erbil International Airport on Saturday, the second attack in a short span, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the Kurdistan Region’s air defenses engaged the incoming attack, intercepting targets near the airport perimeter.

Earlier today, three powerful explosions were heard around the airport as air defense systems responded to the assault.

No immediate details were available on casualties or damage.