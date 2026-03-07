IRGC hits Israeli targets in 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday launched the 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, revealed that the IRGC carried out the attack through a joint operation involving drones and missiles under the codename “Heydar al-Karrar.”

“The strikes targeted sites in northern and southern Israeli territory with precision, using new-generation warheads from the Emad and Qadr missile systems,” the statement added, noting that following the destruction of the enemy’s radar systems during previous waves, hitting targets had become “much easier.”

Earlier today, Iran’s army launched another “massive wave” of drone strikes against US military sites in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, including Al-Minhad Air Base in the UAE and the Al-Udairi camp area in Kuwait. Drones also hit radar systems at Sdot Micha, a “strategic” Israeli military facility. Iranian air defenses intercepted 13 attacking drones in the past 24 hours, including MQ-9, Hermes, and Orbiter models, bringing the total to 82 drones shot down since the war began on February 28.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States destroyed 42 Iranian vessels and dismantled Iran’s communications network, adding that military operations were progressing well.

He further indicated that Washington entered the ongoing confrontation with Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon, noting that Tehran had been very close to acquiring one before the operations began.