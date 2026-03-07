Iranian missile and drone attacks reach Bahrain, UAE, Qatar

Shafaq News- Middle East

Explosions were heard in Bahrain’s capital Manama on Saturday, while the United Arab Emirates and Qatar said their forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues to spill across the Middle East.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted the US Juffair naval base in Bahrain with precision missiles in retaliation for attacks launched from the base against Iran.

Residents in Manama reported loud explosions as the incident unfolded, Agence France-Presse (AFP) said.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Defense said air defenses intercepted incoming ballistic missiles and drones, adding that no casualties or damage were immediately reported. Qatar’s Defense Ministry also said its armed forces intercepted missile attacks targeting the country.

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring states for any unintended harm during the confrontation with the United States and Israel, urging them to prevent groups from using their territory to threaten Iran’s security.