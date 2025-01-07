Kurdish PM Barzani with Turkiye’s Erdogan: Syria situation on the table

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, as part of his official visit to Turkiye.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), “both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the KRI and Turkiye, as well as the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region, particularly the situation in Syria.”

The two sides emphasized the need to “resolve outstanding issues between the KRG and the federal government based on the constitution and to address obstacles hindering the export of the KRI's oil.”

After meeting with Barzani, Erdogan stated, according to Turkish media, “There is no room for terrorist organizations in the future of the new Syria… We are working to prevent recent developments from destabilizing the region."

“Ankara places great importance on preserving Iraq's stability and security, especially in light of the current developments in Syria,” he added.

Shifting to the economic aspect, the Turkish president stressed the need to implement projects aimed at enhancing the region's stability and prosperity, particularly the “logistics” Development Road Project, which will connect Europe and the Gulf and create 100,000 jobs in its first phase.

Earlier today, PM Barzani arrived in Ankara for an official visit aimed at addressing a range of important issues, including energy cooperation in oil and gas sectors, security and counterterrorism efforts, economic ties to boost trade and investment, and the situation in Syria.

During his visit, Barzani held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where they discussed “strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, as well as addressing the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region,” as per a statement from the KRG.