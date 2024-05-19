Iranian Supreme leader hopes for President Raisi's survival after helicopter crash

Shafaq News/ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed hope for the survival of President Ebrahim Raisi and those with him following a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province.

"We pray to God to return the president and his companions to the nation's embrace," Sayyed Khamenei said, urging citizens not to worry and assuring them that state affairs would continue without disruption.

Earlier today, state television reported that a helicopter carrying President Raisi made a "hard landing" due to poor weather conditions. Extensive search operations are underway but are being impeded by these adverse conditions.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Iranian supreme leader to the province, were also aboard the helicopter, according to state media.

The crash occurred near Jolfa, close to the border with Azerbaijan, where Raisi had been visiting to inaugurate a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi confirmed no new updates regarding the president's condition.

"We are experiencing difficult and complex conditions; it is the right of the people and the media to be informed about the latest news regarding the President's helicopter incident," Jahromi said. "However, according to the coordinates of the incident site and the weather conditions, there are no new updates at this time."

He added, "At this moment, patience, prayer, and trust in the rescue teams are the way forward."

State-linked media reported three helicopters in the president's convoy, and two returned safely.

"Those inside the crashed helicopter managed to make an emergency call, raising hopes that the incident might conclude without fatalities,” according to the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency.