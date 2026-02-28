Iran’s Supreme Leader, President, and FM safe amid new strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are safe, Iranian state media confirmed on Saturday, while the Iranian army said senior military commanders remain unharmed.

Axios, citing a US official, reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out attacks aimed at senior Iranian military commanders and political leaders. The outlet also quoted Israeli officials as saying that Khamenei and Pezeshkian were among the intended targets.

Reuters reported that senior commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the US-Israeli strikes carried out without disclosing further details.