New US-Israeli attacks in Tehran; Air Defenses activated

Shafaq News- Tehran

Two new explosions shook the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to local reports, as fresh US-Israeli strikes were reported.

Iran’s official news agency said an explosion was also heard south of Isfahan, while Tasnim News Agency reported that air defense systems were activated in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said the current operation is designed to prevent Iran from restoring nuclear activity and expanding long-range missile capabilities. He said targets include missile infrastructure, naval assets, and armed factions aligned with Tehran.

“It’s a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, acknowledging potential risks to US personnel and indicating that measures had been taken to reduce exposure.

Israel’s Army Radio, citing a military source, said the operation could continue for four days. Channel 12 also reported that the campaign may extend over several days.

Iran has also responded with the “first wave” of missiles fired toward Israel.