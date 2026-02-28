Qatar downs incoming missiles during US-Iran confrontation

Shafaq News- Doha

The Qatari military intercepted several missiles on Saturday before they entered the country’s airspace, the Ministry of Defense said, as Iran continued targeting US military bases in the region.

In a statement, the ministry added that no damage was reported thanks to the “successful interceptions.”

Iran has previously targeted US military assets in Qatar during periods of escalation, including a June 2025 missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Regional media reported that Al-Juffair Base in Bahrain, Al-Salem Base in Kuwait, and Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates were among the new targets.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed a joint US-Israeli strike on Iran aimed at preventing Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities. Israel’s Army Radio, citing a military source, said the campaign could last four days, while Channel 12 reported it may continue for several days.

Iran has responded with waves of missiles and drones in an operation it calls “True Promise 4.”