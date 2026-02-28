Iranian Missiles hit the UAE’s Al Dhafra Base

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, according to regional media reports, shortly after reported explosions near a military facility in Bahrain that hosts US forces.

Al Dhafra Air Base, located south of Abu Dhabi, hosts Emirati forces as well as US military personnel and serves as a key site for US Central Command operations in the region.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is capable of targeting all US bases and interests in the region.

Earlier, the UAE’s state news agency reported a temporary and partial closure of the country’s airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure, without specifying how long it would remain in effect.

In Qatar, the US Embassy in Doha issued a security alert advising American citizens to shelter in place until further notice, citing the risk of potential missile threats. Reuters also reported that US forces evacuated a number of personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest US military installations in the region.