Iraq rejects regional escalation as Iran begins strikes on US bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq rejects further military escalation in the region, Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said on Saturday during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, as military operations intensified between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to a statement, Araghchi confirmed that Tehran would continue to defend itself, and the response would focus on US military installations in the region, describing the move as self-defense and that the strikes would not target the countries hosting those bases.

Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s opposition to widening the conflict, saying armed confrontation cannot resolve ongoing crises. He called on all sides to prioritize dialogue and de-escalation to safeguard regional security and stability.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched what it called “True Promise 4,” targeting US military sites and firing projectiles toward Israel in response to a joint Israeli-American attack.

Regional media reported that Al-Juffair Base in Bahrain and Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates were among the targets. Explosions were also reported in Kuwait and Qatar, where warning sirens were activated.

Read more: Zero-sum game: Can the Iran-Israel conflict push Iraq toward frontline?