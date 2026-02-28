Iran targets Israel in new wave of missile strike

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran launched a new missile barrage toward Israel on Saturday, triggering nationwide alerts and air defense activation across several areas, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Jerusalem Post, citing sources, reported that 125 missiles were fired, with about 35 entering Israeli airspace. Israel’s Home Front Command activated warning sirens in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Sharon area, the Negev, communities near Gaza, and the Dead Sea after Israeli authorities detected incoming projectiles.

عاجل | مراسل التلفزيون العربي: صفارات الإنذار تدوي في تل أبيب pic.twitter.com/9XUIXkXiMV — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) February 28, 2026

Israeli commercial aircraft were evacuated from Ben Gurion and Haifa airports as Iran’s response to what it described as US-Israeli aggression intensified, Maariv reported on Saturday.

في أكبر هجوم تتعرض له المدينة منذ ساعات الصباح.. 5 صواريخ اعتراضية في سماء تل أبيب يسمع صوت انفجارها على الهواء مباشرة@AhDarawsha pic.twitter.com/Eh1UMLoVlW — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) February 28, 2026

Earlier today, IRGC said it struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with US bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The statement also referenced attacks on military and security sites inside Israel under what Tehran calls “Operation True Promise 4.” The IRGC indicated that missile and drone operations remain underway and added that further details would follow. It also declared its intent to strike what it termed the “source of aggression” under what it framed as legitimate self-defense.