Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba join Iran in war against US, Israel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Harakat Al-Nujaba on Saturday declared their entry into the conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada Spokesperson Kadhem Habib Al-Fartousi told Shafaq News that the faction is ready to respond to “violations of Iraqi sovereignty,” while Harakat Al-Nujaba urged its fighters in a statement to prepare for battle. Platforms affiliated with the factions indicated that the US oil interests within the country could be targeted.

Earlier today, Kataib Hezbollah also pledged attacks on US military bases in response to what it called “American aggression” after Iraq’s Joint Operations Command confirmed airstrikes struck Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Jurf Al-Sakhr, north of Babil, killing two members and wounding three. Sources told Shafaq News the strike reportedly targeted sites linked to the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah.

Columns of smoke were also seen near Erbil International Airport, which includes a military section used by US-led coalition forces. Sources reported four powerful explosions around Harir Air Base in Erbil province, another site hosting US forces, though no immediate details on damage or casualties were available.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran this morning triggered retaliatory missile and drone fire across the Middle East, with reported attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned against widening the conflict and urged dialogue, while Araghchi said Iran would focus its response on US military installations, not host countries.

