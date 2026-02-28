Baghdad: Iraq will not be drawn into regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed on Saturday that Iraq will not allow its territory or territorial waters to be used to entangle the country in regional conflict, pledging to take all steps permitted under international law to protect national security and sovereignty.

During an emergency meeting at the Joint Operations Command headquarters after strikes hit Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in Jurf Al-Sakhr, killing two members and wounding three others, Al-Sudani rejected “the logic of war and aggression in all its forms,” and warned against any violation of sovereignty.

The session also condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, describing them as “unjustified” and harmful to regional stability.

“Major powers, foremost among them the United States of America, must act responsibly and contribute effectively to finding solutions away from the military option,” the meeting urged, emphasizing that commitment to peaceful solutions aligns with Iraq’s constitutional principles and national consensus.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran this morning triggered retaliatory missile and drone fire across the Middle East, with reported attacks on US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned against widening the conflict and urged dialogue, while Araghchi said Iran would focus its response on US military installations, not host countries.

