Iraq urges vigilance, assures food stocks as regional strikes escalate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Saturday called on citizens to avoid gatherings and immediately report any suspicious objects, as regional hostilities intensified following Israeli and US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks.

Through its “Ain Iraq” platform, the ministry warned the public not to approach or touch any unidentified debris or projectiles, urging residents to leave the area and contact emergency services via 911. Iraqi authorities had earlier cautioned against the repercussions of attacks on Iraqi territory after a strike on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Babil province killed three people and wounded others, according to security sources.

Separately, Iraq’s Trade Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Hanoun said the government had reinforced strategic reserves of key commodities, particularly wheat, as part of contingency planning.

Earlier today, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, expressed Iraq’s rejection of further military escalation in the region. Araghchi said Tehran would continue to defend itself, stressing that Iran’s response would focus on US military installations across the region.