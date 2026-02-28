Kuwait shuts Safwan Crossing with Iraq

Shafaq News- Basra

Kuwait closed the Safwan border crossing with Iraq after Iranian drones targeted US bases on Kuwaiti territory, Shafaq News learned on Saturday.

According to our correspondent, unmanned aircraft and drones were also spotted over Iraq’s southern city of Basra. A security source reported that an Iranian fuel tank fell in the Abu al-Khasib district, south of Basra. No injuries were recorded.

The developments followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that left more than 50 people dead, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several media reports also indicated that the strikes targeted Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.