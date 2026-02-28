Five dead in Suwayda blast as Iran-Israel war spills into Syria

Shafaq News- Suwayda

Five people, including two children, were killed and three others wounded on Saturday when a powerful explosion tore through the industrial zone of Suwayda in southern Syria, as regional hostilities between Israel, the United States, and Iran spilled into Syrian airspace.

Medical sources told Shafaq News that the dead were brothers Tarek and Walid Ismail Al-Awar, two children -Ward Tarek Al-Awar and Seif Al-Sheikh- and Mahmoud Mazhar. The blast damaged nearby workshops and commercial stores.

The cause of the explosion remains disputed.

Suwayda’s government media directorate said the detonation was triggered by a missile left behind by the former Syrian regime that had been seized by “outlaw groups.” It said the projectile exploded while a mechanic affiliated with the National Guard attempted to dismantle it inside a maintenance workshop.

A separate local source told Shafaq News the explosion resulted from debris of an Iranian missile intercepted in the sky, which then fell onto a building in the industrial district.

Israel carried out strikes on Iran in cooperation with the American air forces. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several media reports also indicated that the strikes targeted Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraqi Kurdistan.