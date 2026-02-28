Netanyahu: Israel and US acted to prevent nuclear Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities.

In a statement, Netanyahu asserted that Israeli forces are targeting facilities linked to Iran’s leadership, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij sites, as well as ballistic missile infrastructure he described as a threat to Israel and US forces.

“The goal is to end the threat from Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei’s] regime,” Netanyahu stated, adding the campaign would continue “as long as necessary” and cautioning that the operation carries risks and “perhaps heavy prices.”

The strike was carried out in full coordination with US President Donald Trump, he emphasized. He urged Iranians to overthrow the regime and pursue what he called a “new and free Iran.” Meanwhile, Trump said the operation aims to prevent Iran from restoring nuclear activity and expanding long-range missile capabilities, adding that targets include missile infrastructure, naval assets, and armed factions aligned with Tehran. “They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Israel’s Army Radio, citing a military source, reported that the campaign could last four days, while Channel 12 indicated it may extend over several days. Iran has retaliated with waves of missiles and drones in an operation it dubbed “True Promise 4.”